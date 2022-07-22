VH1 Stars Of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ And ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Gather For ‘Summer Experience’

The stars from “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Wild ‘N Out” gathered for the “Summer Experience.” Held at a private home in Southwest Atlanta, the event celebrated a new season of shows which feature multiple Atlanta-based entertainers.

VH1 stars in attendance included Karlie Redd, Yandy Smith-Harris, Mendeecees Harris, Rasheeda Frost, and Kirk Frost from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Justina Valentine, Cortez Macklin, That Boy Funny, and Karlous Miller from Wild ‘N Out were in attendance, as well as Fats Da Farber, DC Young Fly, Emmanuel Hudson and Philip Hudson.

During the event, which featured Southern cuisine and treats, members of the press got an opportunity to mix-and-mingle with talent and get a scoop on upcoming shows.

“Having this in Atlanta shows people that we are tapping into the culture,” DC Young Fly said during the event. “You have to come to the heart of Atlanta to get a real idea of what’s going on with the culture.”