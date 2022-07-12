R. Kelly Reportedly Engaged to Atlanta Native Joycelyn Savage

The R. Kelly saga continues to unfold. Weeks after a federal judge sentenced the embattled singer to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering, it was revealed that he was engaged to one of his alleged victims.

Days before Kelly was sentenced, Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage wrote a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly in an attempt to garner a more lenient sentence for Kelly. In the letter obtained by TMZ and Page Six, Savage, 26, revealed that she is engaged to the “Step in the Name of Love” singer.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” Savage wrote. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

However, Savage’s family was vocal about her relationship with Kelly and often did interviews claiming that she was a victim. In 2019, Savage’s parents told TMZ that they were prevented by Kelly from speaking to their daughter since 2017. But Savage told Gayle King in a CBS interview that she was not being held against her will.

In the letter to Judge Donnelly, Savage defended Kelly against the multiple allegations.

“Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be,” she wrote. “The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well…Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim,” she concluded. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court.”

On June 29, Judge Donnelly sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison for one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which states that it’s illegal to transport of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.”

Savage’s parents responded by issuing a statement on Kelly’s sentencing by writing, “We hope it will continue to send a strong message that sexual predators will be punished for their illegal conduct. It is their continued hope to reunite and reconnect with their daughter. They hope that now Joycelyn will return home. They are glad that the Court heard the voices of the survivors.”