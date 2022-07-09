Charles Barkley Supports Another HBCU, Donates $1 Million to Spelman College

Charles Barkley continues to support HBCUs by providing major donations. The NBA legend and star of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” revealed that he is donating $1 million to Spelman College.

Barkley decided to donate to Spelman after seeing how the school inspired his business partner’s daughter who will serves as the sophomore class president in the fall.

Jordyn Hudson gained recognition in the summer of 2021 after producing a documentary, “Shape the Culture: Then & Now,” on how activism in the 1960s connects today.

Spelman’s new president, Helene Gayle, responded to Barkley’s donation by saying, “Charles Barkley’s $1 million gift to Spelman College comes at a significant time as we continue to close education and wealth inequality for Black families and maintain affordable education opportunities for women of African descent. As one of the country’s leading engines of social mobility and the nation’s leading HBCU, this generous gift will help build upon Spelman’s legacy of developing the next generation of leaders.”

Along with the recent Spelman gift, Barkley has made it a point to give back to HBCUs. In 2016, he donated $1 million to Clark Atlanta University and, one year later, he gifted $1 million to Morehouse College.

Barkley, a native of Alabama, has also donated $1 million to Alabama A&M, Miles College and Tuskegee University.

After establishing a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, Barkley has stood out with his hilarious takes during his basketball commentary on TNT and CBS Sports.