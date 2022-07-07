Who’s Who in Black Hollywood Ep. 17: Ice Cube on BIG3, NFTs, Mt. Westmore, Hollywood and more!

This time around on the podcast, host Adell Henderson catches up with Hollywood producer, actor and music legend, Ice Cube to talk about the 5th season of the BIG3, team ownership and partnership opportunities through NFTs, and his Mount Westmore supergroup with Snoop Dogg, e-40 and Too $hort. Beyond his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame music career with N.W.A. and as a multi-platinum selling solo artist, Cube has established himself as one of entertainment’s most reliable, successful and prolific figures. In the film arena, he’s an accomplished producer (Friday, Barbershop 2: Back In Business, Are We There Yet?), writer (Friday, The Players Club, The Janky Promoters) and director (The Players Club) who is best known for his acting.

Founded by Ice Cube, and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 is the global FIREBALL3 basketball league featuring some of the best players to ever play the game. The league’s fifth season can be watched live Saturdays on CBS and Paramount+, and live Sundays on DAZN and VYRE Network.