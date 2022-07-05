Rev. Al Sharpton Calls On Biden Administration To Immediately Arrange Prayer Visit To Brittney Griner In Jail

Follows Growing Demands to Free WNBA Superstar from Detainment in Russia Amid Concerns for Her Wellbeing

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), today urged President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrange for him and a group of faith leaders to meet with jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. His call comes just hours after Griner sent a handwritten plea for freedom to President Biden, in which she expressed fear she’ll never see the United States again.

“After speaking with her wife last week, I am deeply concerned for Brittney Griner’s physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Today I’m urging President Biden and Secretary Blinken to bring myself and fellow faith leaders to Russia immediately so we can pray over Brittney in prison. She deserves to see the United States is doing something for her, so she can find the strength as this show trial goes on. Brittney’s family also deserves to hear from someone who has met with and spoken to her. Four months is too long for this to have gone on, and I hope the President acts on her pleas to come home.”

Over the last month, Rev. Sharpton has urged the Biden administration to step up efforts to free the two-time Olympic gold medalist. The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested at a Moscow Airport in February on what are now considered politicized drug charges amid growing tensions between the Kremlin and Washington. Griner’s wife, Cherelle, appeared on Keepin’ It Real with Rev. Al Sharpton last week, during which she suggested the WNBA All-Star has struggled over more than four months of detainment.

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality, or gender.

For more information go to www.nationalactionnetwork.net.