Military Families to Get Affordable Housing Assistance

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Colleagues, Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Military Families Access Affordable Housing

This week Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) introduced the bipartisan Military Housing Affordability Act of 2022 to help servicemembers living in higher-cost areas afford safe, quality housing. Representatives Austin Scott (GA-08) and Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), members of the House Committee on Armed Services co-led introduction of the Military Housing Affordability Act of 2022. The bill would grant a two-year extension of the Secretary of Defense’s authority to temporarily adjust the basic allowance for housing (BAH) rates where the cost of adequate housing differs more than 20% from the current BAH rate. The Department of Defense’s current authority expires on September 30, 2022. Senators Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Congresswoman Williams said:

“Growing up I didn’t have much, but I always had a roof over my head. I know how essential quality housing is and no one should have to struggle to have a home. That’s especially true for all the men and women who defend our country. While our military members protect us, let’s protect them and their families by ensuring they have access to dignified and affordable housing.”

Representative Scott said:

“The brave men and women who defend our freedom should not have to struggle to afford housing for themselves and their families, yet in many instances they are having to pay far beyond what their housing allowance provides. This bill will ensure the Secretary of Defense has the authority to continue to raise the housing allowance for our military members so that it covers the cost of the housing market at their duty location. I am proud to help lead this bipartisan bill that addresses a basic and critical need for our nation’s heroes and their families.”

Congresswoman Strickland said:

“Housing is unaffordable for many servicemembers and their families. The Military Housing and Affordability Act will provide the DOD with the flexibility to temporarily adjust and extend the housing allowances for two years so military families can afford to live where they serve.”

Click here for the bill text.

Click here to read this release on Congresswoman Williams’ website.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams proudly serves Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District. Congresswoman Williams serves on the exclusive Financial Services Committee where she is Vice Chair of the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and the Select Committee for the Modernization of Congress. She is Freshman Class President and Co-Chairs the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus. Congresswoman Williams builds on the Fifth District’s legacy as the cradle of the civil rights movement as a champion of voting rights, closing the racial wealth gap, and ensuring the promise of America for all–regardless of their ZIP code or bank account.