Top Civil Rights Organizations Meet At Essence Festival, Roe V. Wade, Gun Violence on Agenda

NATION’S TOP CIVIL RIGHTS ORGANIZATIONS TO CONVENE AT ESSENCE FESTIVAL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE DEVASTATING SUPREME COURT RULING ON ROE V. WADE, GUN VIOLENCE

Leaders to Discuss Impact of Dangerous Decisions and Action Items at the Largest Gathering of Black Women in the United States

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will convene and moderate a discussion among the nation’s leading Civil Rights figures at the Essence Festival in New Orleans this Saturday. The panel will be a key component of the largest gathering of Black women in the United States and takes place just a week after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn abortion rights under Roe v. Wade. These leaders will discuss the impact of this decision – as well as rollbacks on gun safety and Miranda Rights – and develop action items to take away from the conference.

Rev. Sharpton has condemned the Supreme Court actions, which will disproportionately harm Black and Brown communities. NAN will continue to mobilize against the abortion ban with a focus on states where the impact will be harshest.

The panel is one of several NAN events at the Essence Festival, including an address by Rev. Sharpton at the Caeser’s Superdome on Friday evening. His appearance comes off the heels of the recent publication of his book Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America and the world premiere of Loudmouth, the documentary chronicling his lifelong advocacy, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

WHO:

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP

Melanie Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Marc Morial, President of the National Urban League

Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund

WHERE:

The Wealth and Power Stage (Exhibit Hall F)

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70130

WHEN:

Saturday, July 2, 2022

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

About National Action Network (NAN)

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality, or gender.

