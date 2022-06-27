Music executive Chaka Zulu shot in Atlanta

Music industry veteran Chaka Zulu is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in Atlanta on June 27. According to WSB, the shooting took place at Apt4b, a restaurant and bar in the Buckhead area of Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the shooting occurred after an argument turned violent in the parking lot. Three were shot and one person died from their injuries. Currently, police are still searching for the shooter.

Zulu entered the entertainment industry in the 1990s as a music director and an on-air personality at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now 107.90. However, he would eventually join fellow Hot 97.5 radio personality Ludacris as the co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace, a record label and entertainment company.

Zulu would continue to manage Ludacris during the height of his success while also working with other prominent artists such as 2 Chainz, OutKast, DJ Drama, and Cee-Lo Green.

A staple in the Atlanta community, Zulu was honored by the Atlanta Hawks in 2022 with the “Forever 404 Honors.”

Several prominent artists have voiced their thoughts on Twitter.

Prayers for Brother Chaka Zulu https://t.co/5qf3gmS7Hy — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 27, 2022

I haven’t eaten today. I’m sick about you, Chaka. We need you to pull through. We can’t take this one. 💔 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) June 27, 2022