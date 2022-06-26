‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ Set to Premiere on BET+ Monday, June 27

(Photo credit: David “Odiwams” Wright/BET)

Class is in session!

“College Hill: Celebrity Edition” is set to launch on BET+ Monday, June 27 with the first two episodes followed by a new episode every Thursday starting June 30.

Viewers can also enjoy a special sneak peek of episode one on BET linear immediately after the “BET AWARDS” 2022 airing at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

In the reimagined new season, celebrities live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Texas Southern University as students. Nene Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug head back to class to expand their educational horizons.

The eight-episode series explores college life through a celebrity lens while showcasing the unique cultural and academic experience of HBCUs. Despite their respective fame and notoriety, each cast member is committed to focusing on their higher education as a personal challenge to prove it’s never too late.

Enrolled alongside current Texas Southern University students, the cast will work towards completing a specialty certificate program to cross the graduation stage.

Texas Southern University (TSU) honors our designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. TSU is a comprehensive university providing higher education access to the nation’s underserved communities. TSU’s academic and research programs address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society. TSU offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs and concentrations – bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and professional degrees – organized into 10 colleges and schools on a 150-acre campus nestled in the heart of Houston’s historic Third Ward.