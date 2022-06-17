Attorney Ben Crump, Nadia Hallgren, and Kenya Barris Attend Opening Night at American Black Film Festival

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the American Black Film Festival featured a star studded red carpet and opening night screening for CIVIL at the New World Center Performance Hall in Miami Beach. The packed performance hall was filled with an electric energy that served as the perfect kick-off for this year’s festival. Opening remarks were made by Nadia Hallgren, Kenya Barris, and Ben Crump to help welcome and celebrate opening night. Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. were also in attendance to celebrate the accomplishments of their fraternity brother, Ben Crump.

Talent & filmmaker attendees included: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump (subject), Emmy® nominee Nadia Hallgren (director/cinematographer), Kenya Barris (producer).

Release Date: On Netflix Sunday, June 19 and in select theaters on June 17.

Synopsis: CIVIL is an intimate look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his mission to raise the value of Black life in America. Through the lens of award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming), CIVIL follows a year in the life as Crump takes on the civil cases for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Andre Hill. Peeling back the many layers of Crump, Hallgren gives a behind-the-scenes look at his upbringing and his balance of work and family life. CIVIL also underscores other countless issues Crump is passionate about including environmental justice and banking while Black. CIVIL is produced by Kenya Barris, Roger Ross Williams, Lauren Cioffi and Nadia Hallgren and executive produced by Erynn Sampson, Matthew Carnahan and Geoff Martz