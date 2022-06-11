Federal prosecutors claim R Kelly “poses a serious danger to the

public”.

Prosecutors in the US have recommended that the ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer should serve at least 25 years in prison for sexually abusing

women after girls after he was found guilty of racketeering and

trafficking last year.

In a sentencing memo filed this week, prosecutors said he “preyed upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification” for decades by relying “upon his fame, money and popularity”.

They added: “He continued his crimes and avoided punishment for them for

almost 30 years and must now be held to account.”

The 55-year-old singer – whose first name is Robert – plans to appeal

the ruling once he has been given his sentence, and his lawyers have

argued he should be jailed for a maximum of around 17 years under

federal sentencing.

However, prosecutors described his offences as “calculated, methodical,

and part of a long-standing pattern”.

They continued: “The government has little doubt that if afforded an

opportunity to offend again, the defendant would do so.

“He poses a serious danger to the public. His actions were brazen,

manipulative, controlling and coercive. He has shown no remorse or

respect for the law.”

Kelly had pleaded not guilty to racketeering and violating a federal law

making it illegal to transport people across state lines for

prostitution, but the five women and seven men of the jury found him

guilty on just their second day of deliberations.

Kelly is due to be sentenced on June 29.

He is still awaiting child pornography and obstruction charges which

could lead to further convictions and jail time.

The singer has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him

and has repeatedly claimed he is innocent of any alleged sexual

misconduct over the years.

In 2008, he was acquitted of child pornography charges.