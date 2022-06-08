Will Gov. Kemp Support Ban on Birth Control or Admit He’s Made aMistake?

KEMP MUST ANSWER: After Leaked Audio, Will Governor Support Ban on Birth Control, Or Admit His Own Bill Was a Mistake?

Newly revealed audio from Brian Kemp’s May 15 campaign event in Monroe is raising questions about the future of access to contraceptives in Georgia as Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance. In the new recording, Kemp avoids answering a question on Griswold v. Connecticut, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that expanded access to contraceptives, by claiming to know nothing about the issue.

But Kemp signed what he’s bragged is “the toughest abortion bill in the country” in 2019, which banned abortion before most women even know they are pregnant and could outlaw forms of birth control if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Kemp has also been a strong supporter of the Texas abortion ban that puts bounties on the heads of reproductive health care providers.

Now, as the governor continues refusing to rule out anything — including criminalizing abortion with no exceptions or taking further actions to outlaw access to contraceptives in Georgia — Brian Kemp owes Georgians an answer: After signing legislation that could outlaw birth control, is Kemp ready to support overturning a woman’s right to contraception, or will he admit his own bill was a mistake?

