Gucci Mane And Alison Wonderland To Headline Milk + Cookies Atlanta At Centennial Yards

Westside Boogie, Sango, Werc Crew, Perreo404, & The Jumpoff Also Set To Hit The Stage

Over 5,000 Attendees Anticipated To Attend Atlanta’s Dessert-Themed Music Festival

Milk + Cookies is thrilled to announce Atlanta-based rap artist and record executive Gucci Mane and DJ, producer and singer Alison Wonderland as the headliners for the spring Block Fest. The headliners will be joined by Westside Boogie, Sango, LVRN’s own Alex Vaughn and local Atlanta DJ collectives WERC Crew, Perreo404 & The Jumpoff. With an expected guest count of over 5,000 attendees, Milk + Cookies Atlanta will blend various music genres, tasty food selections, and creative activities to curate a meaningful, multi-sensory experience for Atlanta’s flourishing creative community. Milk + Cookies Atlanta will take place outdoors Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Atlanta’s famed Centennial Yards from 2P – 10P.

The dessert-themed music festival will take place at Centennial Yards, a cultural hub in the heart of Atlanta in between the State Farm Arena and the Mercedes Benz Dome. Attendees will be treated to a diverse musical lineup; headlined by Atlanta’s own Gucci Mane and directly supported by national and local talent. Guests will also enjoy treats from some of Atlanta’s best eateries such as King of Pops, Phew’s Pies, and more.

Throughout the year, Milk + Cookies offers a line-up of established and up-and-coming artists, resulting in unique live music experiences where cultural tastemakers, industry creatives, and music enthusiasts converge to experience the rich cultural and musical offerings of Atlanta. Past Milk + Cookies performers include Kaytranada, Summer Walker, Masego, Tokimonsta, SAINt JHN, Polo G, RL Grime, Queen Naija, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, and more.

In addition to the Atlanta festival, Milk + Cookies and RenderATL are coming together this June 2022 to bridge the music and tech community with a week full of events and experiences. RenderATL, is a four-day, all-inclusive experience where technology meets Atlanta’s Southern Hospitality. Having sold out the 2021 event and expanding for 2022, it has become the go-to event where front-end engineers can connect with the community, share ideas, and meet potential employers.

Lastly, Milk + Cookies is presenting smaller, more intimate shows leading up to Saturday, June 4th.

• 5.14 Bathe @ Eastern Rooftop

• 5.15 Amber Mark @ The Loft

• 5.25 Fivio Foreign @ Believe Music Hall

• 6.4 Milk & Cookies @ Centennial Yards

Tickets for Milk + Cookies Atlanta will be available on the Milk + Cookies website or DICE.FM

www.milkandcookiesfestival.com or https://link.dice.fm/blockfest