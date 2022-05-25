Here are the key primary election results from Georgia
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Republican primary challengers who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, will face Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-profile general election matchup.
“Thanks to this grassroots team, we just won our primary here in Georgia – bringing our people-powered movement one step closer to keeping this seat and the Senate blue,” stated Sen. Warnock. “Representing the people of Georgia – and bringing their voices to the Senate – has been the honor of my life. Together, I know we can build a better, brighter future for all people, not just a lucky few.
But now, the real race begins. With CNN reporting that I’m the most vulnerable Democratic senator up for reelection, the GOP is coming after me as its top target for defeat. GOP donors are already flooding this race with millions – and recent polling shows me 1 point down,” Warnock admitted.
The good news is Trump-backed candidates overall didn’t fare well, with the exception of heavily financed and promoted Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker.
Lucy McBath won her race handily and Vernon Jones will advance to a runoff.