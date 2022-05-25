Here are the key primary election results from Georgia

In the meantime, Trump’s pick for governor — who ran on election lies — loses to Kemp in Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger beats Trump-backed primary challenge In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Republican primary challengers who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump’s pick for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, will face Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-profile general election matchup. The good news is Trump-backed candidates overall didn’t fare well, with the exception of heavily financed and promoted Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker.

Lucy McBath won her race handily and Vernon Jones will advance to a runoff.