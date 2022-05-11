YMCA of Metro Atlanta to Launch BOLD & GOLD Leadership Program

Nonprofit helps youth build courage and confidence through outdoor learning

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced the launch of BOLD & GOLD (Boys and Girls Outdoor Leadership Development), a series of outdoor leadership development expeditions for youth, ages 12-16 years-old. The program, offered in June and July at YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Allatoona, is designed to build courage, confidence and community awareness among youths through backpacking and paddling journeys.

Each excursion will include eight teens and be led by at least two camp instructors. Attendees begin and end at YMCA Camp High Harbour, but will be transported to various locations where they will spend five to seven days exploring Georgia’s outdoor landscapes. In addition to backpacking and paddling, activities include backcountry cooking, exploring waterfalls, boating, fishing, archery, swimming and more.

“This leadership program provides opportunities for youth to learn and interact with peers in a safe environment,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The Y strives to provide a culture of openness and acceptance and give participants opportunities to break through perceived barriers as they discover their capabilities.”

Trips are designed for beginners and no outdoor experience is required. The Y will provide attendees with major gear as well as a packing list of necessary items. The cost to attend is $1,000, which includes food, group gear and transportation to and from base camp. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. To find out more, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/ymca-locations/camp-high-harbour/bold-and-gold/.

For BOLD & GOLD trip registration, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/ymca-locations/camp-high-harbour/bold-and-gold/. For additional information, contact LexiC@ymcaatlanta.org.

A list of the 2022 BOLD & GOLD trips and dates can be found below:

Paddling Expeditions:

June 12–18

June 19–25

Backpacking Expeditions: