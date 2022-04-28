YMCA of Metro Atlanta Celebrates Healthy Kids With Free Festivals and Access to the Public

YMCA of Metro Atlanta to Celebrate Healthy Kids Day and Community Day on April 30 by Offering Free Festivals and Access to the Public

Atlanta’s oldest nonprofit joins Publix Super Markets Charities and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to highlight importance of children’s mental and physical health

ATLANTA (April 27, 2022) — The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will celebrate Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30 by offering free outdoor festivals at 18 YMCA locations across metro Atlanta in partnership with Publix Super Markets Charities. The Y will also celebrate Community Day and provide free access to Y locations across metro Atlanta to encourage adults and children to keep their minds and bodies active.

“We’re excited to offer our amenities for youth, families and individuals to connect and celebrate kids being kids,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The Y is dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and we look forward to showcasing our programs that help kids build skills and confidence.”

For 30 years, Healthy Kids Day has recognized the importance of kids’ mental and physical health and creating healthy habits and a lifetime love of physical activity. Festivals will feature live DJs, family exercise guidance, obstacle courses, inflatables, swim safety presentations, healthy refreshments and more. Throughout the day, families can learn how to stay active during the summer months and make healthy choices together. Additionally, The Y is encouraging all attendees to participate in Community Day and visit the Y for free to see all its facilities. For new members who join the Y now through April 30, the organization will waive joining fees, resulting in up to $99 in savings.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will also be at a variety of Y locations to discuss the importance of resiliency. Attendees will learn about Raising Resilience, a new behavioral and mental health initiative from Strong4Life, a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta program dedicated to making families’ lives easier, healthier, safer and less stressful. Throughout the day, representatives from Strong4Life will provide packs of cards with conversation starters for kids and teens, along with other resources to help build resilience at any age. Participating Strong4Life locations include: Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA, East Lake Family YMCA, J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA and Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead.

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life is thrilled to participate in Healthy Kids Day,” said Marc Welsh, Child Advocacy VP and Chief of Diversity and Inclusion for the pediatric healthcare organization. Backed by clinical, safety and behavioral health experts at Children’s, Strong4Life helps caregivers raise healthy, safe, resilient kids. “Our new behavioral and mental health initiative, Raising Resilience, helps caregivers proactively teach kids the skills they need to be resilient — to thrive in the face of life’s ups and downs. Strong4Life will be providing resources and exclusive giveaway at all YMCA of Metro Atlanta branches.”

For more information on festival locations and times, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/healthy-kids-day/.