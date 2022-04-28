Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Institute for Leadership Development, Civic Engagement Announced

The National Coalition On Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) Partners With Clark Atlanta University (CAU) To Officially Launch The Ncbcp Thomas W. Dortch Jr. Institute For Leadership Development, Civic Engagement, Economic Empowerment & Social Justice And Southern Regional Office

The NCBCP TWD Jr. Institute Dedication is a part of CAU President, Dr. George French, Jr.’s Official Inauguration Ceremonies

On April 28th, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) will launch a historic partnership between Clark Atlanta University (CAU) and NCBCP to officially dedicate the NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Institute for Leadership Development, Civic Engagement, Economic Empowerment & Social Justice Institute (NCBCP TWD Jr. Institute) and Southern Regional Office, to be anchored at CAU.

The NCBCP TWD Jr. Institute and Southern Regional Office will be dedicated on CAU’s campus as part of President George T. French’s Official Inauguration Ceremonies. The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has partnered with Clark Atlanta University to expand, deepen and strengthen its work in The South and nationally by establishing The NCBCP TWD Jr. Institute and Southern Regional Office at CAU.

On Thursday, April 28th, Melanie L. Campbell, NCBCP President & CEO and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr., Chairman of the NCBCP Board of Directors, will join Dr. George T. French, Jr., President of CAU, to host the Official Dedication of the NCBCP TWD Jr. Institute at CAU that will include a dedication program, ribbon cutting & open house.

The NCBP TWD Jr. Institute’s founding donors include Verizon Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Comcast NBCUniversal and Dr. William Pickard.