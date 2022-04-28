Morehouse College Spring Commencement to Celebrates Two of the Highest-Ranking Blacks in Congress 

Morehouse College Spring Commencement to Celebrate Class of 2022 on May 15th

Alongside Two of the Highest-Ranking Black Men in Congress

Alumnus and US Senator Raphael Warnock ‘91 to be commencement speaker and receive honorary doctorate alongside U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn

Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically Black college dedicated to developing and educating men, will celebrate the class of 2022 with commencement on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. on Century Campus at Morehouse College. The 138th Morehouse College Commencement Exercises will be held in addition to other celebratory events held May 13-16, 2022.

In addition to the graduates, the event will honor Morehouse alumnus U.S. Senator Dr. Raphael G. Warnock ‘91, who will serve as commencement speaker and receive an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. In 2005 at the age of 35, Warnock became the fifth and the youngest person elected to the senior pastorate of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the spiritual home of fellow Morehouse alumnus Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Morehouse, he earned a Master of Divinity, Master of Philosophy and a Doctor of Philosophy in systematic theology from Union Theological Seminary. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., and a Lifetime Member of the NAACP. Dr. Warnock’s activism was honored in 2016, as his footprints were placed on the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.

U.S. Representative James E. Clyburn will receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws. He is currently the Majority Whip and third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Clyburn serves as the chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and is also the chairman of the Rural Broadband Task Force and Democratic Faith Working Group. When he came to Congress in 1993 to represent South Carolina’s sixth congressional district, Congressman Clyburn was elected co-president of his freshman class and quickly rose through leadership ranks to later become chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. Congressman Clyburn is a passionate supporter of historic preservation and restoration programs whose efforts have restored scores of consequential American buildings and sites on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities.

The traditional baccalaureate service will be held in-person at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2021. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, a prophetic pastor, passionate leader, social activist, eloquent orator, and educator engaged in preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, and fighting against racial injustice.

Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, a pastor, social activist, and educator engaged in preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and devotee to economic justice and empowerment in underserved communities and the disenfranchised. For the past 38 years, Dr. Haynes has served as a visionary and innovative senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, where under his servant leadership, the ministry and membership of the church has grown from less than 100 members in 1983 to over 12,000.

For a complete list of events, speakers, honorees, performers, and logistical details, or to access or to access the live stream, visit https://www.morehouse.edu/about/commencement/.