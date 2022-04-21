Morehouse College Leads in Medical Marijuana Research

Trulieve Collaborates with Morehouse School of Medicine on Cannabis Research and Education

Partnership an initial step toward development of personalized medical cannabis treatment

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL & OTC: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or the “Company”), a leading and top-performing U.S.-based medical cannabis company announced that it has partnered with Morehouse School of Medicine to fund and conduct medical cannabis research and education.

Trulieve and MSM have entered a collaborative research, education, and development agreement in which Trulieve Georgia will support MSM medical cannabis-related research and development projects and provide course education opportunities and resources. Among the first of its kind in the country and as one of Trulieve’s core long-term objectives, this partnership represents one of the initial steps toward development of personalized medical cannabis treatment.

The partnership aims to further research and develop a real-world data registry on medical cannabis, including the exploration of cannabinoid receptor genetics, as well as research into the effects and unrealized potential of medical cannabis usage, and endocannabinoid biology. Trulieve and Morehouse School of Medicine plan to partner with TruGenomix, Inc., a veteran-owned small business, founded and led by minorities, for gene sequencing services.

“We have always placed our patients at the forefront of our business operations and are excited to partner with Morehouse School of Medicine”, said Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers. “This partnership will enhance the cannabis community with the research and education necessary to facilitate the growth of a critical consumer industry and we look forward to collaborating with the tremendous team at the Morehouse School of Medicine.”

Beyond research and development, Trulieve and MSM will work together to design and participate in courses and seminars involving medical cannabis production, purification, use, clinical outcomes, and commercialization. This includes medical cannabis career fairs for students, internship programs for MSM and Atlanta University Center students, and the creation of new minor or medical cannabis sub-specialty offerings in the school’s graduate programs.

“When it comes to medical cannabis treatment and research as a whole, we have only scratched the surface of its potential and healing power,” said MSM Vice President and Executive Dean Sandra Harris-Hooker, PhD. “That’s why we could not be more excited about this partnership with Trulieve as we take steps to provide resources and education to the community, while also conducting research that will play a huge role in furthering the effectiveness and accuracy of cannabis treatment.”