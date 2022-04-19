CAT BARBER AND JUSTIN TILLMAN NAMED TO ALL-NBA G LEAGUE TEAMS

Tillman Selected to First Team, Barber Selected to Second Team

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The NBA G League announced today that College Park Skyhawks center Justin Tillman was named to the All-NBA G League First Team, while point guard Cat Barber was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team. The pair are the first two players in College Park Skyhawks history to be named to an All-NBA G League team.

Tillman (28 games, all starts) held season averages of 23.5 points (.598 FG%,.417 3FG%,.770 FT%) and 11.6 rebounds during the regular season, leading the team in scoring. He ranked ninth in the league in scoring and second in rebounding, the only player in the top-10 of both categories, and was one of only two players in the league to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game (min. 20 games played).

The VCU product set the College Park Skyhawks record for rebounds in a game on Jan. 28 with his 28-point, 24-rebound performance in a win over Delaware. Two weeks later against Fort Wayne, he recorded 31 points and pulled down 23 rebounds, one of only four 30-point, 20-rebound performances in the G League this season. Tillman led the team with 16 double-doubles in the regular season, which was tied for third in the league.

Tillman was named NBA G League Player of the Week on Feb. 1 for games played between Jan. 24-30. It was the first time he had received the weekly award in his G League career after averaging 24.0 points and 19.5 rebounds per game in two games.

Barber (28 games, 27 starts) held season averages of 23.0 points (.470 FG%,.425 3FG%,.667 FT%) and 8.1 assists, leading the team in assists. He ranked 10th in scoring and third in assists in the league, the only player in the top-10 of both categories.

Barber, in his fifth year in the NBA G League, had two 40-point games during the regular season, setting the new Skyhawks team record in scoring on both occasions. On Jan. 18, he scored 40 points on 14-23 FG shooting, the first 40-point game in College Park history. On March 18, he scored 43 points on 18-33 FG shooting, including 5-11 3FG shooting.

The North Carolina State product recorded seven double-doubles during the regular season. On Jan. 28, he recorded a Skyhawks season-high 16 assists in addition to 28 points.

Barber was named NBA G League Player of the Week on March 22 for games played on March 14-20. He averaged 25.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds in four victories. It was the second time he had received the award in his career (Feb. 3, 2020).