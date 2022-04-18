Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted By Aruba Announces 2022 Headliners: Mary J. Blige, New Edition and Mike Epps

SOUL BEACH MUSIC FESTIVAL HOSTED BY ARUBA ANNOUNCES 2022 HEADLINERS: MARY J. BLIGE, NEW EDITION & MIKE EPPS

Memorial Day Weekend May 25-30 COMEDY NIGHT AND LIVE MUSIC

(Black PR Wire) Los Angeles, CA – Once again, the stars align for the 20th Edition of the epic

Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba with the announcement of esteemed headliners

including Mary J. Blige, New Edition, and Mike Epps kicking off Memorial Day Weekend, May

25 – 30, 2022 in the gorgeous paradise of Aruba. Delivering lit entertainment with Mary J. Blige

to headline Saturday, May 28th.

Iconic Grammy-Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and philanthropist, Mary J. Blige is a figure of inspiration. Her presence center stage personifies a global super-star with a track record of eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, among many other accolades.

The exhilaration continues with New Edition to headline, Sunday, May 29th. Composed of members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, New Edition wows fans with their biggest hits and famous dance moves. This iconic group will be sure to

illuminate the main stage.

Festival-goers will delve into harmonious waves of laughter, when Mike Epps hits the stage to headline Comedy Night, Friday, May 27th. Generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent, Mike Epps can be seen in the Netflix comedy “The UpShaws” which he stars in and produces. The show is based on his life of growing up in Indiana and taken from his 2018 Harper Collins autobiography Unsuccessful Thug.

In 2022 Epps’ sixth stand-up special will premiere on Netflix. Soul Beach Music Festival

Hosted by Aruba is the ultimate meet-n-greet for thousands of loyal ticket buyers from all over

the world to experience talented and award-winning artists.

“After two years, we are very excited to welcome The Soul Beach Music Festival back for the

20th edition,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). “As we begin our

return to normalcy, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with sharing our culture,

hospitality, and award-winning beaches with attendees and the musical artists during the five

days of the festival on the One happy island.”

Aruba can hold its own with the wonders of the world by offering an expedition of endless

happiness with brushstrokes of sun-swept coastal views, majestic tranquility, and the bluest

waters. This luxurious sanctuary is a multicultural mix enriched with a gastronomic flair,

trailblazing scenic tours, aquatic adventures, art galleries, and shopping escapades for globetrotting travelers. With so many places to see and things to do, there is no better place to

refresh and renew one’s mind than the contemporary destination of Aruba.

Coupled with Soul Beach Music Festivals fun-fueled day to night events, a supernova line-up, and Aruba’s allure, this dynamic duo serves up a lifetime supply of treasured memories. All roads, oceans, and airways lead to Soul Beach Music Festival hosted by Aruba on Memorial Day weekend.

“We are thrilled to finally return to the beautiful people and island of Aruba for our 20th Edition of

the Soul Beach Music Festival. Mary J. Blige, New Edition, and Mike Epps are all superstars

whose enduring talents have withstood the test of time. 2022’s festival will have special

meaning as our Festival Family from multiple states and countries reunite in the spirit of

rejuvenation for the mind, body, and SOUL” said Mark Adkins, CEO & Executive Producer of

Soul Beach Festival Productions.

The 2022 Soul Beach Music Festival, #SBMF22, will roll out more highly anticipated

announcements of main stage performing artists in the weeks to come. For information about

ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH, by

visiting http://www.soulbeach.com. With the regard to the guidelines set in place, all Soul Beach

events will follow the Aruban government protocols for health and safety: read the Travel

Requirements.

Join the Soul Beach Music Festival community: follow us on Twitter and Instagram @SoulBeachMusic and become a fan of the 2022 Soul Beach Music Festival on Facebook.

The 2022 Soul Beach Music Festival is sponsored by Aruba Tourism Authority; additional

sponsors include JetBlue, ALLBLK.tv, Renaissance Wind Creek Aruba Resort, Divi Resorts,

Eagle Aruba Resort & Casino, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Tamarijn Aruba and La Cabana Beach

Resort & Casino, Kini Kini Tours and First Class Aruba.