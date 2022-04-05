South Africa hits the right note at the Grammy Awards

South African entertainment industry leaders are extending heartfelt congratulations to Nkosinathi Maphumulo, widely known as Black Coffee, for his win at the 64th Grammy Awards. The talented South African DJ and producer won his first-ever Grammy in the category ‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’ for Subconsciously.

South Africa was well represented in Las Vegas with South African–born now globally-acclaimed comedian, Trevor Noah, hosting the Grammy Awards, and founder of local apparel brand Skinny Sbu Socks, Sibusiso Ngwenya’s products being included in the Grammy’s goodie bag.

In addition, flautist, composer and producer Wouter Kellerman, already a Grammy winner, was nominated in two categories at this year’s Grammy Awards: Best New Age Album and Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

“Arts and culture is one of our biggest exports; our people are warm and friendly and have always been at the forefront of showcasing all that our country has to offer. [In] South Africa, we have seen how such exceptionalism and accomplishments help us to reinforce the destination’s offering to the world. Victories such as this one, and inclusion of our talent and products on such revered world stages shows travellers the diversity of experiences that await them when they visit our country,” says South African Tourism Acting CEO, Themba Khumalo.

Khumalo further reiterated: “Black Coffee’s win at the Grammys continues to fly the South African flag high and paint the world with the bright and vibrant colours of our flag further entrenching the South African flavours and enticing the world to come visit our country. As South Africa’s tourism sector recovery plan kicks into high gear, these types of successes, elevate the image of our country and draws interest from travellers and investors from all over the world.”