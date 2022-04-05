NAACP Youth Activist of the Year Pushes for Changes at Howard University

by Mark Hayes

We are delighted to bring you this amazing interview with one of our future leaders of tomorrow. Channing Hill was presented with the NAACP’s prestigious honor as Youth Activist of the Year for her leadership sacrifice and perseverance during the Howard University student protests. Students demanded substantive action and change to the deplorable dorm conditions on campus. Ms. Hill said she was left with no choice but to take action and join in helping bring about some meaningful action and change so the dorms would be repaired and returned to a state that should be emblematic of the prestigious Howard University.

Ms. Hill is a Junior at Howard University and is considering a career in law school following graduation from her undergraduate studies at Howard U.

Please view the interview below: