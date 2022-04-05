Barack Obama Returns to White House for First Time

Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House for the first time since leaving office to celebrate the anniversary of the Affordable Health Care Act with his former VP, President Biden. The health care legislation, also known as Obamacare, provides millions of Americans with access to affordable quality healthcare despite former president Donald Trump’s attempts to dismantle the legislation.

President Biden, worked closely with Obama during his two terms in the White House to bring the health care legislation to fruition and during the current administration, Biden has instituted measures to strengthen the law so that citizens who previously had difficulty accessing healthcare would have proper access to medical services.

A White House official said Obama is expected to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act” and acknowledge Biden’s initiatives for cutting healthcare costs for millions of Americans, according to CNN.

“Joe Biden, we did this together. We always talked about how if we could get the principle of universal coverage established, we could then build on it,” Obama said in a video from the White House. “The effort was worth it. The families that have been able to care for their loved ones, be cured, have access to care, That all makes it worthwhile.”