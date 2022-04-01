Texas Court Upholds Conviction And Sentence For Botham Jean’s Killer

Photo: Getty Images

The highest criminal court in Texas upheld the conviction and sentence of Amber Guyger, the former Dallas cop who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment.

On Wednesday (March 30), the Court of Criminal Appeals denied Guyger’s request to review a lower court’s decision to uphold her murder conviction and 10-year prison sentence. Two justices –– Judges Kevin Yeary and Michelle Slaughter –– filed a dissent in the high court’s decision, NBC 5 News DFW reported.

Guyger has repeatedly claimed she believed she entered her own apartment unit in September 2018 when she murdered the 26-year-old. Jean was sitting on the couch eating ice cream at the time. Guyger, who was off-duty but still in uniform, lived on the floor above Jean.

During the appeal, attorneys representing the former cop argued that her mistaken belief about being in her own apartment shouldn’t make her culpable for Jean’s murder.

#Breaking: Court upholds conviction, sentence of Amber Guyger, ex-Dallas officer who murdered Botham Jean https://t.co/hIAObPxqSx — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) March 30, 2022

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.