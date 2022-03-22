Speculation Grows over Justice Clarence Thomas’ Health

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

As the potential history-making Senate confirmation hearings continue this week for D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court bid, the health of another High Court Justice has flown relatively under the radar.

Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife recently made headlines in revealing that she attended a January 6, 2021, rally that led to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, has remained hospitalized in Washington.

The official word from the Court is that Justice Thomas has experienced flu-like symptoms. However, the Court also has shot down speculation that the justice might suffer from COVID.

They said he’s fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

Still, speculation has run rampant over the secrecy in which Justice Thomas’ hospitalization and health have been handled.

Sources on Capitol Hill have told the Black Press that a growing number of Republicans fear that Justice Thomas is “a lot worse off” than what many have been led to believe.

That fear appears to have motivated Republican senators to attack the credentials of Judge Brown Jackson in hopes of either defeating her nomination or at least prolonging the confirmation process.

If Justice Thomas were no longer able to serve, it would provide President Joe Biden with a second pick with confirmation hearings that could occur before the November midterm elections where Republicans are favored to reclaim control of the Senate.

Justice Thomas, 73, reportedly checked into Sibley Memorial Hospital on Loughboro Road in Northwest, Washington D.C., on March 18.

“Justice Thomas’s symptoms were abating, he’s comfortable, and could be released in the next few days,” the Court said to the media.

The statement noted that he would participate in cases by using briefs, transcripts, and oral arguments, which are sometimes delivered virtually.