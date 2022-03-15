Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe Host Atlanta Married 4 Life Walk Weekend

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe and Martez and Woodrina Layton to co-host

5th Annual Atlanta Married 4 Life Walk Weekend Experience on April 22-23, 2022

Committed couples will join the co-hosts for a weekend experience to emphasize the importance of marriage counseling and coaching to strengthen marriages and prevent divorce.

Atlanta residents Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe will co-host the 5th Annual Married 4 Life Walk Weekend Experience with marriage coaching and counseling couple, Coach Martez and Woodrina Layton, LPC. The mission of the event is to reinforce the principle of “Walking in Unity.”

The weekend experience will begin on Friday, April 22 at 6 pm, with the walk on Saturday, April 23 at 10 am – 1 pm. All events will take place at the Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway Austell, GA 30168.

The purpose of the walk is to equip couples with practical tools that they can use in their relationship to build their emotional intimacy with one another and strengthen their marital bond. The goal is for each couple to leave this walk empowered to fight for their marriage and to know that there is no challenge they can’t face and overcome together.

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe state, “Martez and Woodrina represent love and commitment. Supporting their walk means that we will be showing other married couples that simple gestures such as walking together and holding hands help to rebuild relationships while demonstrating expressions of love.”

“Couples in attendance should expect to create a deeper connection with their spouses. They will also have their love and passion ignited, causing them to fight for their marriages and to leave the walk committed to holding on and never letting go. Couples should also expect to hear powerful words of encouragement and inspiration

and participate in a couple’s marriage re-commitment affirmation. At the conclusion of the event, there will be a group unity photo along with releasing forgiveness balloons,” Martez and Woodrina Layton shared.

Couples can expect these 3 things:

● Connect with each other – This hand-in-hand walk is a simple but powerful reminder that regardless of what storms we face, we will hold on to each other and never let go.

● Share – We’ve all experienced struggles in our lives and marriages. On April 27, you may be walking next to a couple who’s facing some real challenges and will need your encouragement to hold on.

● Stand – There is power in community! Join with others who also are committed to stronger and healthier marriages.

Event Details

5th Annual Married 4 Life Walk Weekend Experience

Date: April 22, 2022 @ 6pm-11pm, April 23rd, 2022 @ 10am – 1 pm

Location: Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway Austell, GA

Theme: Never Let Go of The Hand You Are Holding

Event Stand out words: Share. Stand. Connect.

The Couples Conversation & Love Celebration is a Friday evening event before the Married 4 Life Walk, which allows couples to come together, meet and network, then receive relationship enrichment, enjoy DJ, dancing, a special performance by Ronnie & Shamari DeVoe, bowling, fun and games. The goal for the Friday evening event is to start the weekend off with learning, having fun and celebrating your love and remembering to “Never Let Go Of The Hand You Are Holding.”