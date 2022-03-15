Mike Mora, Kelis’ Husband, Dead At 37

Photo: Getty Images

Mike Mora, singer Kelis‘s husband, has passed away at the age of 37 following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer.

A member of Kelis’ team confirmed his passing to Entertainment Tonight on Monday (March 14). “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” the rep told the outlet. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now.”

News of Mora’s death comes months after he first publicly shared his diagnosis on social media after privately battling the disease for a year. In September 2021, the photographer shared with his Instagram followers that he experienced “the worst pain” in his stomach and thought he had an ulcer before being diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

“I thought the whole time I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” Mora wrote in the post. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of a pandemic. All alone.”

In another post also shared in September 2021, Mora said he “never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with three kiddos, and a wife that loves me.”

Mora and Kelis married in 2014 and share a one-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, Shepherd. Kelis shares her 12-year-old son Knight with ex-husband Nas.

Kelis, 42, has not publicly commented on her husband’s passing. Friends of the couple have shared tributes online, including Evan Ross in a since-deleted post that read in part:

“Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife built. Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother.”

Photographer Brian Bowen Smith also posted a tribute to the late Mora.

“Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night. Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography. Reminds me of me. Sending love to his wife and family. Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set. Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest. And be great full for every day your here. Love you MM.

way to soon. He was an amazing photographer and would have gone far. Sweetest guy I ever met.”

