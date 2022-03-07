Bringing Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion into the Workplace

What Is Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion?

Justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion have become the cornerstones for successful companies to create sustainable workplaces where all employees are valued for their contributions to the company. But what exactly is justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion and how exactly do these factors actually impact the workplace? Why are they important?

Justice

Let’s start with justice. This is a broad term that actually encompasses equity, diversity, and inclusion. Justice within an organization can be both institutional/administrative and interpersonal. Policies, practices, and standards of behavior can be put in place by the company that ensure fair treatment and equitable opportunities for everyone in the organization. “When people think about justice, they usually conjure thoughts of crime, arrest, and prosecution. But the conceptual fairness, dignity, and respect that serve as the hallmarks of justice as we know it should be a high priority at any workplace, “ says Dartmouth College Senior Associate Provost and lawyer, Kenya Tyson. However, interpersonal justice involves more than how employees are treated, but also how they perceive their interactions with fellow employees and supervisors.

Equity

There has always been confusion between equity and equality. Here is an example: the company tells employees they all can watch a baseball game by looking over a fence into the ball field, but only the tall employees can see anything with comfort, those who are shorter in stature have to strain to see the field, and some can’t see a thing. This is equality but not equity. Equity considers that not all employees are on the same level, physically or otherwise. Equity recognizes barriers and disadvantages and finds ways to make sure there is fair opportunity for all, not just opportunity. Equity-ensuring policies focus on fair and impartial access, resources, and opportunities that elevate everyone with dignity and respect.

Diversity

Diversity acknowledges the presence of differences within an organization. Most people think about diversity as people’s visible or physical differences, but true diversity recognizes diversity of thought and a variety of other things, including race, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, or even religion. It also recognizes veteran status, language, ability, politics, or body size.

Inclusion

To put it simply, inclusion offers you a seat at the table and values what you bring to the meeting. Many companies may be diverse but not inclusive. Companies that lack inclusive practices tokenize minority populations to demonstrate diversity, but don’t value what their employees have to offer. Inclusive practices ensure that employees feel like they belong and that their contributions are valued. Inclusion ensures that every employee feels comfortable in the workplace, wants to come to work and contribute, and can do so as their authentic selves.

Why Are Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Important?

Justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion have become a new business ethos that values diverse ideas brought forth from a wide-range of individuals and offers equity-ensured opportunities that foster employee wellbeing and success. From a business perspective, diverse ideas from individuals with different experiences and viewpoints can positively influence how a product or service is designed and who it will serve. These fresh ideas can create better products.

Businesses with diverse and inclusive workforces often outperform those that aren’t. They frequently have higher revenue growth, tend to innovate more rapidly than other companies, have a higher staff retention rate, and have increased success at recruiting diverse talent.

Matt Bush, a Culture Coaching leader at Great Place to Work, found that employees who experienced justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace were 9.8 times more likely to enjoy going to work, were 6.3 times more likely to experience pride in the work they do, and were 5.4 more likely to become long-time employees. Inclusion has been found to be one of the most important factors in employee retention.

Justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion helps companies retain good employees, attract diverse talent that you need, fosters innovation and organizational acceleration, and it can even save the company money. When employees are treated with dignity and respect in the workplace, employees feel satisfied with their positions and express company loyalty, reducing absenteeism and poor work ethic. Justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion contribute to positive health outcomes because employees have less stress, lower burnout, higher well-being, and absences.

Justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion is a shared responsibility, not just company executives or HR. Workplace policies can be developed to foster justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, but if employees do not implement those values, their employees – no matter how diverse- will not feel valued or fully integrated into an organization. It is the responsibility of everyone within an organization to ensure that all employees feel as if they belong and that their ideas have value. Justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion is the work of everyone within an organization.

Here are some resources in the greater Atlanta area on justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion:

Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission

https://www.brookhavenga.gov/sjrec/page/resources-social-justice-race-and-equity

Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, City of Atlanta

https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/mayor-s-office/executive-offices/office-of-equity-diversity-and-inclusion

Social Justice Summer, Georgia State University

https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/mayor-s-office/executive-offices/office-of-equity-diversity-and-inclusion

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Resources, Atlanta Association of Legal Administrators

https://www.myaala.com/page/diversityresources

Georgia World Congress Center Authority