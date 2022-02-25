Ketanji Brown Jackson To Be Nominated As First Black Woman On Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson to be nominated as the next Supreme Court Justice, CNN reported. If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.
Jackson, 51, currently sits on the DC Federal Court of Appeals and was considered one of the top frontrunners for the open seat since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month.
Jackson is a native of Florida, and attended Harvard University for both her undergraduate and law degrees. She also clerked for Justice Breyer and served as a public defender in the nation’s capital –– a part of her extensive resume that many have applauded and believe will be a welcomed addition to America’s high court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: Biden to nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Prior to serving on the DC Court of Appeals, Judge Jackson was appointed by former President Barack Obama as a commissioner of the US Sentencing Project and on the DC federal district court.
A source who was notified of President Biden’s decision revealed his pick to CNN’s Jake Tapper. The official announcement is expected to be released Friday afternoon (February 25).
According to a source who has been notified about the decision, President Biden has decided to nominate to the Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
