Ketanji Brown Jackson To Be Nominated As First Black Woman On Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has selected Ketanji Brown Jackson to be nominated as the next Supreme Court Justice, CNN reported. If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

Jackson, 51, currently sits on the DC Federal Court of Appeals and was considered one of the top frontrunners for the open seat since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month.

Jackson is a native of Florida, and attended Harvard University for both her undergraduate and law degrees. She also clerked for Justice Breyer and served as a public defender in the nation’s capital –– a part of her extensive resume that many have applauded and believe will be a welcomed addition to America’s high court.