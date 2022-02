Pastor Jamal Bryant stood in solidarity with the mother of Ahmaud Arbery’s family and supporters during the state murder trial is now speaking out about the guilty verdict in the federal hate crimes trial of Arbery’s killers.

Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of the historic New Birth Missionary Baptist Church spoke with Atlanta Daily World digital anchor Mark Hayes regarding both trials. Dr. Bryant says even though we have a guilty verdict in this case, there is still a lot of work to be done.