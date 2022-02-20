Digital Daily

Police Say They Have Enough Evidence To Bring Charges Against Kanye West

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department says it has gathered enough evidence to bring charges against Kanye “Ye” West in connection to a battery case involving a fan.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they’re nearly done investigating the incident in which Ye allegedly punched a fan seeking an autograph outside of an LA hotel. The outlet reported that the man’s nose was broken after Ye punched him.

Between paparazzi photos and witness statements, police think there’s enough evidence to charge the “Junya” rapper with a crime. Sources told the outlet they’ll soon be making a decision whether to officially move the case to the LA City Attorney’s Office where criminal charges would be brought against Ye.

Police said they wanted to interview Ye himself, but never got the opportunity because of his busy schedule.

If the LAPD does send the case to the city attorney’s office, three things could happen: charges are filed, the case could be rejected or the attorney could get all involved parties together for an informal office hearing –– where they could potentially agree on certain conditions for the case to go away entirely, including mandated anger management classes.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web