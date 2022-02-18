NAACP Image Awards Performers Announced

The NAACP and BET revealed the performers and presenters for the “53rd NAACP Image Awards.” Nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Mary J. Blige will take the stage to perform at this year’s show. The “53rd NAACP Image Awards,” hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, airs Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

Presenters for the LIVE show include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will be presented with the Social Justice Impact Award.

Non-televised award categories will be announced February 21-25 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel. The virtual show will be hosted nightly by actor and comedian Affion Crockett and presenters include Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.

Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award. This year’s award is presented to those who individually and collectively exemplify the spirit of Roy Wilkins, who led the NAACP during the pivotal years of the modern civil rights movement, and embrace the organization’s work fighting for justice, protecting voting rights and encouraging full participation in the political process. This year will also mark the first time since 1993 that the NAACP will present the award. Past recipients include United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez, Justice Thurgood Marshall and Reverend Jesse L. Jackson.

The sixty-five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have fought for real solutions for all Texans and are steadfast in their commitment to increase access to affordable health care, invest in public schools and protect the freedom to vote. Chaired by Rep. Chris Turner (HD 101 – Grand Prairie), the caucus supports Texas House Democrats in all matters related to their policy, communications and district efforts.

Formed in 1973, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus is committed to addressing the issues African Americans face across Texas. The TxLBC is currently composed of 17 members of the Texas House of Representatives and two Texas state senators and chaired by Rep. Nicole Collier (HD 95 – Fort Worth).

The Mexican American Legislative Caucus was founded in 1973 in the Texas House of Representatives by a small group of lawmakers of Mexican American heritage for the purpose of strengthening their numbers and better representing a united Latino constituency across the state. MALC is the oldest and largest Latino legislative caucus in the United States with 41 members representing millions of Texans. Together, MALC works in matters of consequence to the state’s large and growing Latino constituency and to raise the level of Latino engagement in Texas government. The current chair is Rep. Rafael Anchía (HD 103 – Dallas).

The Activist of the Year award will be presented to Scot X. Esdaile, President of the Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branches and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and Youth Activist of the Year will be presented to Channing Hill, NAACP Chapter President of Howard University.

The “53rd NAACP Image Awards” are presented by Wells Fargo and sponsored by AT&T, Google, T-Mobile, Bank of America, General Mills, FedEx, and Airbnb. For all information and the latest news, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards.

