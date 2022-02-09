Rep. Joyce Beatty Verbally Attacked After Asking White Colleague To Mask Up

Photo: Getty Images

Rep. Joyce Beatty is demanding an apology after one of her white colleagues hurled a slur at and put his hands on her when she asked him to wear a mask on the House chamber floor.

On Tuesday afternoon (February 8), Beatty accused longtime Kentucky Republican Rep. Hal Rogers of telling her to “kiss my a––” when she asked him to follow Congress protocols for wearing masks.

“Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my a––,” Beatty tweeted.

“This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe,” the Ohio Rep continued in a second tweet.

“When you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me,” Beatty added.

