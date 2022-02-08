Keisha Lance Bottoms Signs On To CNN As A Political Commentator

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like we’ll be seeing much more of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms!

The proud HBCU grad announced Monday (February 7) that she is on to her next venture as a CNN political commentator –– and that the new job is a dream come true.

“As a @FAMU_1887 student, I applied for the coveted VJ program at @CNN and didn’t get in. To now join the team nearly 30 yrs later is a reminder that a dream deferred is never a dream denied,” Bottoms, who served as Atlanta’s 60th mayor, tweeted.

Bottoms, a Democrat, also serves as the Vice Chair of Civic and Engagement and Voter Protection within the Democratic National Convention and was once considered by many as a potential running mate for President Joe Biden.

— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) February 7, 2022

The new position comes after Bottoms did not seek re-election last year, stating that, “It is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else.”

“I don’t know what’s next for me personally and for our family,” she said at the time. “But what I do know is that this is a decision made from a position of strength, not weakness.”

