Nicki Minaj Dishes On Motherhood, Shows Off Curvy Body In All Black Fit

Photo: Getty Images

It’s Nicki Minaj season, and the Barb has a lot to say.

Before releasing the video for her highly anticipated single “Do We Have A Problem” with Lil Baby, Nicki stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and took over as host for the night. While asking host Corden a slew of questions, the diamond record rapper answered a few about her own life in the candid sit-down. When asked to describe the vibe in her home, Nicki shared:

“Papa Bear mania. ‘Papa Bear does what he wants and gets on everybody’s nerves all day, all night. Doesn’t let us sleep and just walks around bossing us around all day. That’s the vibe of my house. I had a beautiful, peaceful, fly, elegant master bedroom. Now on the side of my bedroom there are like, I don’t know, it’s like he has his own apartment in my bedroom.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk3T7G0ryuw?feature=oembed]

On her new single, Nicki revealed that she gets nervous whenever she drops new music, adding:

“Because you want the people to like what you do. You know, we wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t want approval from our fans. So yeah, if you have to wait until it comes out to see if they love it, so yes, I still get nervous.”

The multi-platinum star even opened up about her brief hiatus from rapping, sharing:

“Well, I think that it wasn’t that I stopped loving music, I feel like I stopped loving the music business, you know. For a little bit. And I realized that it’s in my power to navigate the industry the way I want to.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrGR11TDRYM?feature=oembed]

While on the show, Nicki had jaws dropping thanks to her form-fitting, all black ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Check out “Do We Have A Problem” and see what else Nicki Minaj had to say in the full interview below.