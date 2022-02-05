Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Dishes On Motherhood, Shows Off Curvy Body In All Black Fit

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

It’s Nicki Minaj season, and the Barb has a lot to say.

Before releasing the video for her highly anticipated single “Do We Have A Problem” with Lil Baby, Nicki stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and took over as host for the night. While asking host Corden a slew of questions, the diamond record rapper answered a few about her own life in the candid sit-down. When asked to describe the vibe in her home, Nicki shared:

“Papa Bear mania. ‘Papa Bear does what he wants and gets on everybody’s nerves all day, all night. Doesn’t let us sleep and just walks around bossing us around all day. That’s the vibe of my house. I had a beautiful, peaceful, fly, elegant master bedroom. Now on the side of my bedroom there are like, I don’t know, it’s like he has his own apartment in my bedroom.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk3T7G0ryuw?feature=oembed]

On her new single, Nicki revealed that she gets nervous whenever she drops new music, adding:

“Because you want the people to like what you do. You know, we wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t want approval from our fans. So yeah, if you have to wait until it comes out to see if they love it, so yes, I still get nervous.”

The multi-platinum star even opened up about her brief hiatus from rapping, sharing:

“Well, I think that it wasn’t that I stopped loving music, I feel like I stopped loving the music business, you know. For a little bit. And I realized that it’s in my power to navigate the industry the way I want to.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrGR11TDRYM?feature=oembed]

While on the show, Nicki had jaws dropping thanks to her form-fitting, all black ensemble.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Check out “Do We Have A Problem” and see what else Nicki Minaj had to say in the full interview below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VW_hisIQlk?feature=oembed]

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web