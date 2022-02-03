ADW News

FBI Identifies Six ‘Persons Of Interest’ In HBCU Bomb Threats

The FBI announced that they have identified six juvenile persons of interest in the string of bomb threats made on HBCU campuses across the country, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday (February 2), the FBI confirmed they believe six “tech savvy” minors are behind the wave of repeated threats made on the Historically Black Colleges and Universities within the past month. The threats have caused the schools to go on lock down, issue shelter-in-place orders, and evacuate.

The agency said there’s evidence to believe the threats are racially-motivated and that the minors made the threats using technology designed to hid their source.

At least 19 HBCUs reported receiving bomb threats Tuesday (February 1), prompting shut downs and law enforcement searches of all the buildings on campus.

