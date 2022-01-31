Black Girl Who Thought Her Mom Was An Alien Publishes Book To Warn Others

Photo: Twitter @IAmKiraJ

From viral to published author!

Back in September, Nala-Joye‘s tears had the internet LOL-ing after the distraught five-year-old thought her mom’s passport proved she was an alien –– her mom explained that the idea probably came after the two had watched Men In Black just days before the viral moment was caught on camera.

“My daughter found my passport today & she thought it was paperwork to show I’m an alien,” the little girl’s mom, Kira J, captioned the video that has been video more than 2.2 million times. “Shoulda never let her watch MIB.”

Well, Nala-Joye has taken the experience and put it into a book, perhaps to warn other kids about their parents’ alien paperwork. The book, There’s Something Up with Mama is available on Amazon, Kira J announced on Twitter Friday (January 28).

How it started How it’s going

My daughter is now a published author on Amazon 🥺❤️🥳👽 https://t.co/huCxJmU1W7 pic.twitter.com/gU6qwHkDZw — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) January 28, 2022

The book follows “the journey of Nala Joye as she investigates if her mama is who she says she is,” a summary of the book reads on Amazon. “After watching a movie that teaches kids how to look out for aliens, Nala is surprised with how many signs you have to look out for in the every day life around you.”

Check out the book for yourself by clicking HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.