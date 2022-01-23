Digital Daily

New Trial Date Set For Three Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Murder

The state trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd has been moved to June 13, court documents show.

The original state trial was scheduled to begin March 7 but was pushed back to make way for the charged ex-cops’ federal trial that begins Thursday (January 20).

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and Alexander Kueng each face state charges of aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020. They’re all also facing federal civil rights violations charges for their role in pinning Floyd to the ground for over nine minutes while repeating he couldn’t breathe.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd last April after graphic video showed him driving his knee into Floyd’s neck and back. He’s currently serving a 22 and half year prison sentence. Last month, Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges.

