New Trial Date Set For Three Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Murder

Photo: Getty Images

The state trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd has been moved to June 13, court documents show.

The original state trial was scheduled to begin March 7 but was pushed back to make way for the charged ex-cops’ federal trial that begins Thursday (January 20).

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and Alexander Kueng each face state charges of aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020. They’re all also facing federal civil rights violations charges for their role in pinning Floyd to the ground for over nine minutes while repeating he couldn’t breathe.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd last April after graphic video showed him driving his knee into Floyd’s neck and back. He’s currently serving a 22 and half year prison sentence. Last month, Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges.

Jury selection begins this morning in the Federal trial of the three other officers charged in George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/zJ6SCBymEd — Brooke Thomas (@BrookeOnAir) January 20, 2022

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

