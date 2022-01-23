New Bill Cosby Documentary Trailer Suggests ‘A Lot Of People Knew’

Photo: Getty Images

While Bill Cosby got his 2018 aggravated indecent assault charge overturned, the court of public opinion is still in session and a new documentary is exploring the embattled comedian’s legacy with a powerful message.

The trailer for the four-part documentary series “We Need To Talk About Bill Cosby” dropped Thursday (January 20) showing director W. Kamau Bell and others actively processing the fact that Cosby is a beloved television personality and someone who was drugging and assaulting multiple women.

Some people shown in the trailer, however, suggested Cosby was hiding in plain sight for years, “dropping breadcrumbs” about who he really is, as one woman in the trailer described it.

The trailer begins with a straightforward message: “Do not edit this, a lot of people knew. Because you cannot do what he did, unless you have a lot of people supporting.”

“We thought we knew Cosby. We never knew Cosby,” one woman says in a later clip.

Check out the full trailer below. The documentary will air on Showtime beginning January 30.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVr0xrvGK1Q?feature=oembed]

Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania prison facility after the state Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction on a legal technicality.

In the wake of his release, survivors spoke out, while his longtime TV co-star, Phylicia Rashad, celebrated the move by the state’s high court.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

The National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.