Hammonds House Museum Store Features Unique Items and Handcrafted Treasures

Not only can you see artwork by some of the world’s premiere African American artists, but you can shop for unique items and handcrafted treasures from artists throughout the Diaspora at Hammonds House Museum. If you’re looking for a special gift for the art lovers in your life, this is a great place to explore.

Tour the museum’s latest show, Exhibiting Culture, and enjoy beautiful and thought-provoking works of art by Radcliffe Bailey, Nellie Mae Rowe, Romare Bearden and Mildred Thompson, then pop into the museum store to browse through an eclectic mix of interesting items. Peruse colorful journals and cards designed by artist Shanequa Gay, gorgeous hand-crafted jewelry by Agape Gems and A Clue!, and elegant wooden carvings. Check out the fine art prints. Or grab a copy of Charles Moore’s The Black Market, an excellent book on collecting artwork by African American artists.

“Some of our most popular items right now are our legacy t-shirts featuring names of artists in our permanent collection,” said Karen Comer Lowe, Hammonds House Museum’s Executive Director and Chief Curator. “In fact, we are having trouble keeping them in stock. I love it when one of our members comes in with their family and asks for these t-shirts. It’s a lot of fun to see them heading out wearing a shirt with the names Lois, Mildred, Nellie, Elizabeth and Samella on it.”

Admission to the museum is by online registration only. To plan your visit, go to: hammondshouse.org. And if you can’t come shop in person, they now have an online store for your convenience: https://shop.hammondshouse.org/.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners through Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, The National Performance Network (NPN), AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization, the museum offers rotating exhibitions, artist talks, exhibition tours, arts education programs, family days, virtual programs, and other cultural events throughout the year. Located in a beautiful Victorian home in West End Atlanta, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. For more information, and to learn how you can support their mission and programming, or become a member, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.