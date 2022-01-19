Letitia James Seeks To Subpoena Donald Trump In Fraud Investigation

Photo: Getty Images

The New York Attorney General‘s investigation into Donald Trump‘s business dealings is heating up now that she announced her plan to seek a court order for the former president and his two oldest children to cooperate.

“We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” Letitia James tweeted Tuesday night (January 18). “No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them,” she wrote.

James’ announcement included details that her office “uncovered significant evidence” of financial wrongdoing.

James has been investigating Trump and his organization since March 2019, when former Trump ally Michael Cohen hinted at misconduct by the then president. James’ investigation has specifically looked at if Trump inflated the value of assets to bypass taxes.

According to reports, James said that Trump listed his Trump Tower penthouse was 30,000 square feet and worth $327 million, when in reality it’s only 11,000 square feet and worth a fraction of the listed amount.

His Scotland golf course and Westchester Club were also among the assets misrepresented to the IRS, banks, and insurance companies, James said.

Court documents show that state authorities haven’t decided whether to bring a civil suit against the Trumps based on the allegations and need the court order to question them under oath as part of the investigation.

