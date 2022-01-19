Kid Cudi Could Win An Academy Award This Year Thanks To These Hit Records

Photo: getty Images

Kid Cudi has two records on the shortlist to score an Academy Award this year, and the star took to social media to celebrate. Fresh off his appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Grammy Award winning star shared the news that “Guns Go Bang” with Jay-Z and “Just Look Up” from the film “Don’t Look Up” are up to score nominations for Best Original Song at the 2021 Academy Awards. Cudi posted the shortlist to his Instagram page, simply sharing:

“Just Look Up” and “Guns Go Bang” both made the Oscars shortlist!”

The “Pursuit Of Happiness” rapper isn’t the only music star to possibly score an Oscar nod this year. Beyoncé also made the list with “Be Alive” for King Richard while H.E.R.’s “Automatic” from Halle Berry’s Bruised soundtrack made the list as well. If Jay-Z’s collaboration with Cudi receives a nomination for Best Original Song, the Carters will make Oscar history as first time in the award show’s 94 years that a married couple go head-to-head in any category.

The 15-song shortlist for the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song includes other music heavy hitters, including Billie Eilish for her chart-topping record from the James Bond film “No Time to Die”, Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s “Encanto” and Jennifer Hudson for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

The 2022 Oscars take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The show was previously scheduled for February 27, 2022, however, it was pushed back due to unknown reasons. Catch the full nominations when they’re announced on February 8.