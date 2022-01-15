MLK Day Celebrations Happening Around The Country

Photo: Getty Images

The US will mark its official commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s birthday on Monday (January 17).

For many, the day off is really a day on, full of service projects, celebrations, and ceremonies that on the life’s work of the late civil rights icon.

King, born January 15, 1929, is known for his speeches, leading marches and a movement for Civil Rights in the United States. Before his assassination in 1968, King’s platform was rapidly expanding into fighting for worker’s rights, wage equality, and addressing the country’s classism that left millions out of achieving the American Dream.

Dr. King, an alumnus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, was vilified throughout his life and has become, for many, a guiding light in leadership, courage, and civic duty.

On this MLK Day, organizations and communities around the country are continuing the tradition of honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy. Here’s what’s happening:

Chicago

Cradle to Crayons is hosting a 35-site fundraiser for children in need. Residents across the Chicago area are encouraged to donate new or like-new children’s items including winter coats, gloves, scarves, warm clothes and pajamas.

For more information, including finding a drop-off site, please click HERE.

Progressive Chicago will be handing out groceries, socks, and shoes at the Harold’s Chicken located at 124 E 35th St Chicago, IL 60616 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s MLK Service Day this upcoming Monday ✊🏾 We need your help in spreading the word to people in our community to come!

We will be giving away groceries, socks and shoes at Harold’s Chicken (124 E 35th St Chicago, IL 60616) from 11am-3pm!Can you help us spread the word? pic.twitter.com/jkGUDRw1xF

— Progressive Chicago (@ProgressChicago) January 13, 2022

The annual “Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gosepl Messiah” concert is returning for MLK weekend. The Chicago Sinfonietta will also be hosting its annual MLK Day live performance.

Check out more details below.

‘Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah’ Returns to Chicago for MLK Jr. Day Weekend https://t.co/cX79YYCSlr — Joyce Hutchens (@JoyceHutchens3) January 13, 2022

We can’t wait for this concert! 🥳😎🥰😆😀 Enjoy $5 Tickets with code PWYC5MLK #ClassicalMusic pic.twitter.com/BvMKeAVL1m — Chicago Sinfonietta (@chi_sinfonietta) January 9, 2022

Atlanta

Hosea Helps Free Food Distribution will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hosea Headquarters located at 2545 Forrest Hills Drive SW.

Atlanta Braves Food Distribution at the Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy

The Atlanta Hawks will be unveiling a new MLK wall before its game Monday (January 17). Get tickets HERE.

The local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting a Health Screening Event at St. Philip AMEC. Free mammograms, COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots and more. Click HERE to sign up.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosing a food distribution on MLK’s birthday (January 15).

Click HERE for a full list of metro-Atlanta events.

Houston

The Children’s Museum is holding its 26th Annual MLK Day Celebration. Click HERE for tickets.

Songs for Justice: A Series Exploring Music in Social Justice Movements is a virtual event taking place Saturday (January 15). Click HERE to register.

44th Annual Original MLK Parade will begin in Houston’s Downtown at 10 a.m. and be followed by the Houston MLK Festival featuring live musical performances, kid-friendly activities, food, vendors, and more.

Click HERE for a full list of Houston area celebrations.

New York

36th Annual Brooklyn Music Academy Celebration

Tour Seneca Village –– the largest community of freed Black property owners in the early 19th century New York.

Metropolitan Museum of Art is hosting “Before Yesterday We Could Fly: An Afrofuturist Period Room”

Catch King’s “The Drum Major Instinct” sermon in a virtual event hosted by Theater of War Productions and the office of Jumaane Williams.

Click HERE for all information about the NYC events.

Los Angeles

MLK March for Social Justice is taking place Monday (January 17). See below for more details.

The 36th Kingdom Day Parade in South LA will begin on MLK. Boulevard at 10 a.m.

There’s also a host of virtual events taken place in the LA. Click HERE for a full list.

Los Angeles: MLK March for Social Justice, Jan. 17 https://t.co/yjCa7JcPWs — Struggle ★ La Lucha (@StruggleLaLucha) January 5, 2022

Washington, D.C.

Death Penalty Action is hosting a hybrid event to petition for the end of the death penalty. Learn more HERE.

If you’re in the area, you can visit the MLK Memorial located on Independence Ave SW or the DC Library named after him.

Virtually, there’s an online art walk hosted by the P.A.I.N.T.S Institute.

Click HERE for more kid-friendly MLK Day events in the nation’s capital.

Miami

Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe is providing supplies for a Community Clean-Up. Click HERE for more details on how to get involved.

Click HERE for details on the North Miami Beach MLK Art Contest

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.