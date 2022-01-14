Donald Glover Has A Message For His Critics Ahead Of ‘Atlanta’ Return

Photo: Getty Images

It’s been four years since Donald Glover‘s series Atlanta graced televisions, and the unexpected hiatus has garnered many critics over time. But Glover, aka Childish Gambino, has a message for his critics ahead of the season 3 premiere of his Golden Globe Award winning show.

On Wednesday, the actor/rapper, who rarely posts on social media, shared a tweet to let the naysayers know, he’s open and ready for all the criticism, writing:

“please @ me this year if u talk shit on me.”

The brash tweet comes just weeks after FX announced the premiere of season 3 of Atlanta, which airs on March 24th. Season 2 of the hit show wrapped over three years ago in May of 2018, and was already greenlit for a season 4 before production on season 3 wrapped. According to reports, the first two episodes will reportedly debut in March, while the following shows of the 10-episode season will air weekly. FX President Eric Schrier said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

It’s been a while since Glover took to Twitter to share his thoughts. The last time the star spoke out via social media was back in May when he shared his thoughts on how cancel culture is effecting television, sharing:

“Saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film). we’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled. So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know they’re not that good).”

Catch season 3 of Atlanta, premiering March 24th on FX.