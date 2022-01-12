TV Producer P. Frank Williams talks The Source Magazine, Tupac, and TV One’s ‘Unsung’

In this episode, Emmy and 8-time NAACP Image award-winning television Executive Producer P. Frank Williams breaks down how his passion for journalism and hip-hop took him from the Los Angeles Times to The Source Magazine to producing television to earning TV writing/producing credits which include the NAACP Image Awards on NBC, BET Honors, BET Hip Hop Awards, BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards on FOX and the 2005 Hip Hop Honors on VH1. He was on NBC’s Emmy winning team for the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Williams also works as a director and senior producer for TV One’s acclaimed “Unsung” and “Unsung Hollywood” documentary series. The show won 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2012 and 2011 Image Awards.

Listen to the full episode below.

