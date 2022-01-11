GettingGeorgiansBacktoWork – Georgia Justice Project Breaks Down Barriers for Formerly Incarcerated People

Georgia Justice Project (GJP) is excited to announce its 2022 policy goals to further reduce barriers to reentry and support Georgians impacted by the criminal legal system under the banner of #GettingGeorgiansBacktoWork. GJP will be kicking off this year’s advocacy campaign with a Virtual Legislative Kickoff Event on Jan. 20, 2022 and invite all interested to attend!

The primary factor of whether or not people successfully reenter their communities is employment. And yet, formerly incarcerated individuals experience barriers to getting a job at every turn. Building upon momentum which recently saw the successful passage of Senate Bill 288 (expanding expungement) and Senate Bill 105 (early termination of felony probation), GJP seeks to open more opportunities to stable, living-wage employment for Georgians reentering their communities.

GJP has three legislative priorities for 2022:

Reducing Driver’s License Suspensions

Expanding Access to Expungement

Removing Barriers to Occupational Licensing

GJP’s Virtual Legislative Kickoff Event will cover more details about each of these issues, our proposed solutions, and how you can get involved. Register below to attend!

GJP’s 2022 Virtual Legislative Kickoff Event

Thursday, Jan. 20th at 12PM EST

Register here

GJP is also calling for stories of people who have 1) ever had their driver’s license suspended or 2) have been denied an occupational license because of their criminal record. If you or someone you know fits these descriptions, we would love to hear from you. Your story could help us pass reform! Note: This form is just for collecting information and will not be shared. GJP will never share your story without your permission.