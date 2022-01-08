Digital Daily

Legendary DJ Kay Slay Reportedly Hospitalized With COVID, Using Ventilator

DJ Kay Slay has reportedly been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. Music manager Wack 100 shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, asking fans to keep the legendary New York DJ in their thoughts and prayers. Wack shared:

“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay. It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting COVID and he’s just be put on a ventilator. Keep him in your prayers please.”

LL Cool J also spoke out regarding Slay’s condition, simply sharing:

“Send strength @djkayslay. Love u bro.”

New York City Hip Hop promoter/producer Van Silk revealed that he’s been concerned with Slay’s health for a while now, telling Hip Hop Dx:

“To my brother Kay Slay: I’ve known you since you were 15 years old. We done a lot together — from me helping you with Straight Stuntin magazine as the first editor to how the many DJs we put on during the mixtape era, and now working on the ‘Rolling Deep 200’ project. Brother, I love you and you gotta get well. You know how I was on your back about getting vaccinated.”

Kay Slay’s condition comes on the heels of the rise of Coronavirus cases in the New York City area. It also comes nearly two years after the Hip Hop community grieved the loss of Fred The Godson, who passed away in April 2020 after several weeks in the hospital due to COVID complications.

Our thoughts and well wishes are with Kay Slay and his family at this time.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4O8U6LEwpw?feature=oembed]

