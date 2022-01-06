Five Missing Teenage Girls Found, 30 People Arrested In New Orleans

Photo: Getty Images

Five missing teenage girls were found and 30 people were arrested following a wide-reaching, months-long investigation in the New Orleans area.

The US Marshal Service, New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and others led “Operation Boo Dat” from mid-October through December 24. The investigation led to the discovery of five missing teens aged 14 to 17, the US Marshal Service confirmed to multiple outlets.

Of the 30 people arrested, 17 were charged with felony sex offender registration violations. At least two of the people arrested, Lorenzo Oliver –– a Tier 3 sex offender –– and Lamonte Versill Morris, were wanted in connection to sexual assault charges of underaged victims.

Two of the girls rescued, ages 15 and 16, who were found in an apartment in Baton Rouge “may be the victims of adult(s) felony criminal sexual activities,” the agency said and were found with the help of the Baton Rouge Police Department and Marshals Service Middle District of Louisiana.

The sweeping operation was made possible after authorities conducted more than 100 sex offender compliance checks within the Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

During these types of checks, law enforcement officers go to registered sex offender’s reported addresses to verify they still live there. “Often countless hours of follow up investigative work are required during and after compliance checks,” a statement by the agency said.

