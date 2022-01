In this episode, media mogul Nick Cannon talks about how driving hours on school nights to sharpen his comedic skills amongst Hollywood’s elite, eventually led to him becoming the youngest Chairman of a television network at Nickelodeon. The host of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Fox’s The Masked Singer and daytime’s syndicated The Nick Cannon Show also talks about selling his first script to Will Smith, and why he decided to start attending Howard University in this 30s.

Listen to the full episode below: